Prospect of Interest: The 411 on Nick Suzuki

Nick Suzuki is a talented and high-scoring centre who’s lauded for his hockey intellect.

In 65 regular-season games for the OHL’s Owen Sound Attack, he netted 45 goals and 96 points, to go along with a plus-51 rating.

Here’s the lowdown on the 17-year-old.

Age on June 23: 17

From: London, Ont.

Current Team: Owen Sound Attack, OHL

Position: Centre

Shoots: Right

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 183 pounds

Twitter account: @nsuzuki_37

NHL Central Scouting Rank (North America): 10

Jeff Marek’s Take:

“Suzuki was used in every situation in Owen Sound and excelled in all of them. Highly skilled, smart player who dominated on the PP.”

Lady Byng-like

Suzuki was the recipient of the William Hanley Trophy this past season, taking home the award given to the OHL’s most sportsmanlike player.

His 96 points ranked fifth in the league, while his 10 penalty minutes were the fewest among the OHL’s top-10 scorers.

“He’s an elite player in an amazing league that has the respect of not only his teammates, but his peers,” Owen Sound general manager Dale DeGray said in a recent press release. “From the moment he joined the Attack, Nick has approached and played the game the right way and there is no more deserving player for this award than him.”

Other notable winners of the William Hanley Trophy include Wayne Gretzky (1977-78), Kirk Muller (1982-83), Brian Campbell (1998-99) and Connor McDavid (Erie 2013-14).

Smart and skilled

Suzuki was voted second in his conference in the Smartest Player category of a recent OHL coaches poll.

“He’s definitely underselling himself when he tells you he’s more of a playmaker because he’s an all-around player,” Owen Sound coach Ryan McGill told NHL.com recently. “A 200-foot guy who kills penalties, takes faceoffs, and on top of that is the smartest player on the ice.”

Suzuki models his game after Boston Bruins centre Patrice Bergeron, but McGill says a better comparison might be Calgary Flames centre Mikael Backlund.

“It took Backlund a few years to become a real solid player,” said McGill. “I think [Suzuki] has the potential to be better than Backlund.”

You can gauge Suzuki’s hockey IQ in the highlight pack below — his pair of goals starting at the 4:00 mark are a must watch.

Pressure performer

The Attack fell in six games to the Erie Otters in the OHL’s Western Conference Championship. Suzuki led his team in playoff scoring, tallying eight goals and 23 points in 17 games.

“Nick is not afraid of big situations,” McGill said. “He’s very mature beyond his years and nothing really rattles him. He plays that same consistent style each night and tries to be highly competitive.”

Mini-hockey family

Suzuki’s younger brother Ryan was taken by the Barrie Colts with the No. 1 pick in the 2017 OHL Priority Selection.

The 15-year-old Ryan, who at 6-foot is taller than his brother, is eligible for the 2019 NHL draft, so you might want to file his name away in your memory bank. There could come a day when the Suzuki bros are competing against one another in the NHL.