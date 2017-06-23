Prospect of Interest: The 411 on Urho Vaakanainen

If you’re looking for a reliable defender, Urho Vaakanainen could be it.

Another promising defenceman coming out of Finland, the 18-year-old has earned plenty of looks from teams in need of a steady hand on the blue line.

Team: JYP (Liiga)

Position: D

Shoots: L

Age: 18

From: Joensuu, FIN

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 187 pounds

NHL Central Scouting ranking (European): 8

Marek’s Take: “A steady, defence-first type blueliner who takes care of his own zone. A good skater, but many scouts wonder if he’ll ever bring any offence.”

He’s a sound defenceman

Vaakanainen may not be the most exciting player on the ice, but he’s been branded as a reliable defenceman who can keep a lead and break up opponents’ momentum.

Sportsnet’s Jeff Marek said in his March prospect rankings that Vaakanainen, “Shines on the defensive side of the puck at even strength and penalty kill.”

“Has an uncanny ability to get his stick in shooting and passing lanes. Just don’t expect offence,” Marek wrote. “He won’t be out there late in a game to tie it up, but you’ll love him out there protecting a lead.”

The rearguard said he models him game after the Ducks’ Hampus Lindholm and Coyotes’ Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

NHL.com’s Mike Morreale said this of the rearguard: “An intelligent, two-way defender who can read the play well, has good vision and a strong skill set that includes skating, passing and an accurate shot. He is a reliable team player and has a sound defensive game.”

He’s already playing in the pros

Vaakanainen started in the pros in 2015-16 when he joined the Espoo Blues in Finland’s Liiga, where he registered one goals and five assists in 25 games. He followed that up with two goals and four assists in 41 games with JYP this past season.

All signs point to him continuing to develop in Finland, as he signed a one-year deal with Liiga’s Saipa for 2017-18.

He has also been a mainstay on Finland’s international junior team—he has played in the U17s and U18s twice each and earned a spot on the Finnish world junior squad this year.