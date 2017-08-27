Report: Chris Lee earns PTO with L.A. after world championship showing

After earning the distinction of being the only non-NHLer to crack Canada’s 2017 world championship roster, veteran defenceman Chris Lee will get a shot at joining the big leagues.

The 36-year-old Georgian Bay, Ont., native, who’s suited up for the KHL’s Metallurg Magnitogorsk the past four seasons, will reportedly attend the Los Angeles Kings‘ camp on a professional tryout, according to Kings insider John Hoven.

Lee amassed 179 points in 227 games for Magnitogorsk, posting a dominant 65 points in 60 games last season. He’s twice netted the Gagarin Cup as KHL champion, and also earned Defenceman of the Year honours with German club Adler Mannheim back in 2012.

Expected to earn a look from NHL clubs after his performance at the world championship, the veteran’s Kings tryout will serve as his closest shot at making the jump to the NHL since plying his trade in the AHL from 2006-10.