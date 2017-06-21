Report: Erik Haula agrees to multi-year deal with Golden Knights

Not only is Erik Haula set to join the Vegas Golden Knights via the NHL Expansion Draft, he appears interested in being part of their long-term future.

According to a report from Mike Russo of the Minnesota StarTribune, the Golden Knights will select Haula from the Minnesota Wild’s protected list in the expansion draft on Wednesday night. At that time, the multi-year contract the restricted free agent has agreed to, according to Russo, will become official.

Haula, a 26-year-old centre and former University of Minnesota player, had 15 goals and 26 points in 72 games this past season.

Russo also reports that in exchange for choosing Haula and not picking one of defencemen Matt Dumba or Marco Scandella or centre Eric Staal, the Wild have agreed to trade prospect Alex Tuch and a conditional future draft pick to Vegas.

Tuch, 21, spent most of the season with the AHL’s Iowa Wild. He was pointless in six games with Minnesota.