Ron and Don: Montreal fans should be careful how they treat Price

Don Cherry is not happy with the way Montreal fans treated Canadiens goaltender Carey Price this week.

With the Canadiens down 4-0 in Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Kings, the Bell Centre crowd unleashed mock cheers on Price after he made a couple of routine saves.

“Remember you did that to Patrick Roy, and you know where he went,” Cherry said during Saturday’s Coach’s Corner segment on Hockey Night in Canada. Roy, who backstopped the Canadiens to their last Stanley Cup win in 1993, famously left town a few years later in a trade to Colorado.

The Canadiens entered Saturday sitting last in the Atlantic Division with a 2-7-1 record. Price, who finished third in Vezina voting last season, has struggled to begin this campaign, posting a 3.60 goals-against average and .887 save percentage. However, he’s not the lone culprit responsible for Montreal’s issues — the team entered Saturday last in the NHL in goals scored (17).

“As far as I’m concerned, the Montreal fans are a bunch of front-runners,” said Cherry. “They’ll be cheering him tonight when he wins. Front-runners, Montreal fans, all the way.”