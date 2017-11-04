Senators-Avalanche trade involving Matt Duchene might still have legs

Reports surfaced Friday night indicating the Colorado Avalanche, Ottawa Senators and Nashville Predators had been discussing a three-way trade involving Matt Duchene, Kyle Turris and various picks and prospects before talks dissipated.

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, it’s possible the Avalanche and Senators could still be working on a deal involving Duchene.

The proposed three-team trade looked like this.

“From what I understand [the Avalanche] were getting at least one first-rounder, maybe two, and other picks depending on the quality of prospects…however, I don’t think this is over,” Friedman said Saturday during the Headlines segment on Hockey Night in Canada. “I still think Colorado is motivated to trade Matt Duchene, I think Ottawa is very motivated to acquire Matt Duchene, I just don’t know if Nashville is going to be part of this when they continue and move forward.”

Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston added that Duchene would be comfortable going to the Sens.

Ottawa and Colorado, interestingly enough, are about to head overseas to play a two-game series against one another in Stockholm, Sweden.

For his part, Duchene has done an admirable job not allowing frequent trade rumours to affect his performance on the ice. The 26-year-old has 10 points in 13 games this season, including a two-point effort against the Philadelphia Flyers Saturday.