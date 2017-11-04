Sens, Avs, Preds discussed three-way trade involving Duchene, Turris

As most NHL fans are likely aware, Colorado Avalanche forward Matt Duchene’s name frequently came up in trade rumours throughout training camp and even dating back to last season.

According to various reports, including one from Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Avalanche, Ottawa Senators and Nashville Predators discussed a three-way trade involving Duchene, Kyle Turris and other assets.

As Friedman’s tweet suggested, Duchene would’ve ended up in Ottawa and Turris in Nashville. Initially, Mattias Ekholm was thought to potentially be a part of the deal, but the Avalanche would’ve instead received picks, prospects or a combination of the two.

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reported in mid-September that Senators general manager Pierre Dorion had been “aggressive” in his pursuit of Duchene.

The Preds have also been in the market for a centre. They’ve been one of the teams linked to Duchene, but a player like Turris would also filled that void down the middle.

It appears, however, that the potential three-way deal is no longer being discussed.