Shipachyov suspended by Golden Knights for leaving AHL affiliate

Vegas Golden Knights' Vadim Shipachyov, centre, skates through San Jose Sharks' Chris Tierney, left, and defenceman Dylan DeMelo. (John Locher/AP)

Vadim Shipachyov has been suspended by the Vegas Golden Knights for leaving their AHL affilliate, the Chicago Wolves.

According to Sportsnet’s Eric Engels, if no trade is made by as early as tomorrow the Golden Knights could be dealing with a contract termination, and Shipachyov could be returning back to Russia.

The 30-year-old spent the last 12 years playing in Russia before signing a two-year, $9-million contract with Vegas in the off-season.

On Oct. 25, after he was sent down to the AHL for the second time, the Golden Knights gave Shipachyov and his representatives permission to seek a trade elsewhere in the league.

