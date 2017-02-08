Sportsnet to launch 360 Virtual Reality for six NHL games

Hockey fans are about to get an up-close look at Saturday night hockey.

On Wednesday, Sportsnet announced the launch of 360 Virtual Reality, in partnership with Molson Canada.

Beginning on Feb. 18, fans can immerse themselves in NHL action via 360 VR, giving them a unique front-row experience in select Canadian arenas over the course of six marquee Saturday night matchups.

Experience the NHL in Virtual Reality Sportsnet is ready to bring hockey fans closer to NHL action with ground-breaking virtual reality technology, in partnership with Molson Canadian. The experience begins Feb. 18.

This will be the first time 360 VR will be used in an NHL broadcast.

“We are continually pushing innovation at Sportsnet to give sports fans the best and most immersive experience,” Rob Corte, vice president of production at Sportsnet, said in a press release. “Together with Molson, we are at the forefront of another ‘first’ for hockey fans, and are excited to bring them this unique viewing experience.”

The live 360 VR experience will be available for the following Sportsnet games: · Flames @ Canucks: Saturday, Feb. 18

· Canadiens @ Maple Leafs: Saturday, Feb. 25

· Red Wings @ Oilers: Saturday, Mar. 4

· Flames @ Jets: Saturday, Mar. 11

· Blackhawks @ Maple Leafs: Saturday, Mar. 18

· Senators @ Canadiens: Saturday, Mar. 25



Fans can watch games live in 360 VR on Sportsnet.ca and using the Sportsnet app by using special virtual reality viewfinders, which are available exclusively in select cases of Molson Canadian across Canada.

“Molson Canadian is known for bringing epic hockey experiences to the people who love our beer, and we understand that hockey fans across the country may never a get a chance to sit front row during a Saturday night game. So now we are bringing the front row to you, live during some key hockey match-ups as we enter the playoff stretch of this season,” Duncan Fraser, marketing manager at Molson Canadian, said via the release.

Three different 360 VR cameras will be used during each game to give viewers a fully immersive in-game experience, from enjoying live hockey action to taking in the arena's lively atmosphere. Fans can also access behind-the-scenes footage from select NHL clubs and watch on-demand highlights, which are also available in 360 VR.