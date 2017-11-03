Stamkos, Killorn, Hayes fined for unsportsmanlike conduct

Steven Stamkos and Alex Killorn of the Tampa Bay Lightning, along with Kevin Hayes of the New York Rangers, have each been fined $5,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct during the two teams’ game on Thursday night.

The incident occurred at 3:01 of the third period when Hayes squirted Killorn with a water bottle from the bench, and Killorn retaliated by shoving his stick at Hayes.

Killorn received a two-minute penalty for slashing.

Stamkos’s fine was also for squirting water from the bench.

