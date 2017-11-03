Stamkos, Killorn, Hayes fined for unsportsmanlike conduct

The Hockey Central @ Noon panel discuss the fines handed out to players on the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers and why squirting water was treated the same as 'sticking' someone.

Steven Stamkos and Alex Killorn of the Tampa Bay Lightning, along with Kevin Hayes of the New York Rangers, have each been fined $5,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct during the two teams’ game on Thursday night.

The incident occurred at 3:01 of the third period when Hayes squirted Killorn with a water bottle from the bench, and Killorn retaliated by shoving his stick at Hayes.

Killorn received a two-minute penalty for slashing.

Stamkos’s fine was also for squirting water from the bench.

