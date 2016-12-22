Twitter Reaction: Jagr moves into second in all-time scoring

Jaromir Jagr was lucky enough to deflect a puck to get his 1,888th point, moving him past Mark Messier to become the second all-time leading scorer in NHL history.

Jaromir Jagr is the highest scoring non-Gretzky of all time.

He passed Mark Messier with his 1,888th point after getting an assist against the Boston Bruins on Monday.

Here’s how some social media folk reacted.

