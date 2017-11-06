Tyler Seguin wins Round 4 of rock-paper-scissors with Mark Scheifele

Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin emerged victorious in his fourth battle of rock-paper-scissors with Winnipeg Jets centre Mark Scheifele.

Using the sturdy, scissor-crushing abilities of rock, Seguin expelled Scheifele from the ice ahead of Monday night’s game.

While most everyone knows about the advantages that can be gained by watching for any subtle hand movements from your opponent in a classic game of rock-paper-scissors, the fact that our combatants stood so far apart from one another shows that this was a truly random match.

It appears Seguin wins this edition of Rock, Paper, Scissors against @markscheifele55. #WPGvsDAL — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) November 7, 2017

The two stars have been using the popular hand game to determine who gets to leave warmups last ever since October 2016, with Scheifele carrying a 2-1 lead heading into their latest meeting.

Perhaps Seguin did some research heading into Monday’s matchup:

Scissors always wins @tseguinofficial — mark scheifele (@markscheifele55) October 28, 2016

We’ll have to wait a while for Round 5, as Winnipeg and Dallas won’t meet again until Feb. 24.