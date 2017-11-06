Tyler Seguin wins Round 4 of rock-paper-scissors with Mark Scheifele

Tyler Seguin seen practising his rock-paper-scissors game with Patrick Nemeth. (LM Otero/AP)

Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin emerged victorious in his fourth battle of rock-paper-scissors with Winnipeg Jets centre Mark Scheifele.

Using the sturdy, scissor-crushing abilities of rock, Seguin expelled Scheifele from the ice ahead of Monday night’s game.

While most everyone knows about the advantages that can be gained by watching for any subtle hand movements from your opponent in a classic game of rock-paper-scissors, the fact that our combatants stood so far apart from one another shows that this was a truly random match.

The two stars have been using the popular hand game to determine who gets to leave warmups last ever since October 2016, with Scheifele carrying a 2-1 lead heading into their latest meeting.

Perhaps Seguin did some research heading into Monday’s matchup:

We’ll have to wait a while for Round 5, as Winnipeg and Dallas won’t meet again until Feb. 24.

