UAE’s Fatima Al Ali enjoys Capitals practice, meets Alex Ovechkin

Last we checked on United Arab Emirates’ women’s national team hockey star Fatima Al Ali, she was being invited to come to a Washington Capitals game after video of her impressive puck handling went viral.

As part of the NHL’s “Hockey Is For Everyone” month, Fatima was brought in to meet the players, including her favourite, Alex Ovechkin.

She then got to watch a Capitals practice with her brother Mohamed, and later stepped on the ice to take part and show off her skills.

She even got fed some one-timers from the Washington captain.

Of course, some of her stick skills were shown off.

And it all finished with a signed stick from Ovechkin himself.

Fatima picked up the game in 2008 while working as a photographer for UAE’s men’s team.

She met former Capital Peter Bondra, who was teaching Pavilkovsky Hockey School, and the rest took off from there.