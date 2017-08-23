Wendel Clark: Only injuries can slow Maple Leafs’ trajectory

Wendel Clark is confident the Toronto Maple Leafs can improve on their place in the standings. His optimism does come with a couple caveats, though.

Good fortune in the forms of great health and unexpected production were blessings for the Leafs as they reached the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in a full season since 2004.

“This year may not happen that way,” Clark, the former Leafs captain and current community representative, said Wednesday morning on the Jeff Blair Show with Joey Vendetta. “We have to see how we play through those situations. If we play through those situations with flying colours, this team is well on its way to doing great things.”

Radio_Icon Radio_Icon The Jeff Blair Show Wendel Clark on being traded, how the game has changed Originally aired August 23 2017





Your browser does not support the audio element.

Despite short-term ailments to the likes of goaltender Frederik Andersen, defenceman Morgan Rielly and winger Mitch Marner, the Leafs were in the top third of the NHL when it came to fewest games lost to injury this past season.

Bad luck could change the outlook of this coming season.

“The competitiveness and parity in the game of hockey today is unbelievable,” Clark said. “You lose a guy or two for a month and it can really set you back. I think it’s going to be another test, but our guys are well on their way to doing it.”

It's a young man's game With young players getting more ice time, responsibility and money, Wendel Clark said veterans need to adjust their expectations in free agency.



“The older players have to be smarter now," he said. "It’s not about holding out to get what you think you’re worth all the time. It’s about getting in the right spot, playing for the right money on the third, fourth line sometimes and extending your career as long as you can.



"It’s not like it’s bad money, either, playing on the third or fourth line. It’s just that maybe you’re not one of the big guys anymore."

The Leafs made the post-season after finishing 30th overall in 2015-16. Much of that has been attributed to the rookie core trio of Marner, William Nylander and Auston Matthews.

All three registered at least 60 points and Matthews led the club with 40 goals and 69 points to secure the Calder Trophy. Even Connor Brown had 20 goals as a freshman.

Duplicating or improving on that output seems a tall order. But Clark isn’t too worried.

“Our young guys have all done it at every other level – not just the NHL, but they did it in junior or they did it in college or some other place,” he said. “I think they’re capable of backing up how they played last year.”