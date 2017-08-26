Winnipeg Jets sign Matt Hendricks to one-year deal

Matt Hendricks kindly deposits Red wings defense men Ryan Sproul into his own bench with a great hit.

The Winnipeg Jets have signed veteran forward Matt Hendricks to a one-year contract worth $700,000.

Hendricks has spent the past three and a half seasons with the Edmonton Oilers, scoring four goals and adding three assists in 42 games in 2016-17.

He’s also spent time with Colorado, Washington, and Nashville in his nine-year NHL career.

The 36-year-old is known for his physical play, but will also bring with him to Winnipeg his “Paralyzer” shootout move.

August 26, 2017

|

Matt Hendricks
Left Wing
AGE: 36
LENGTH:
1 Year
CONTRACT TYPE:
Free Agency
SALARY CAP HIT:
$700,000
TOTAL:
$700,000