Former UFC fighter Tim Hague dead after being injured in boxing match

Former UFC fighter Tim Hague died Sunday afternoon, succumbing to injuries sustained in a boxing match two days prior. He was 34.

Hague suffered a serious brain injury after being knocked out Friday night at the Shaw Conference Centre in Edmonton during a heavyweight fight against former Edmonton Eskimos defensive lineman Adam Braidwood.

The native of Boyle, Alta., underwent surgery and remained in critical condition Saturday into Sunday.

Hague’s sister released the following statement on behalf of the family Sunday afternoon:

“It is with incredible sadness, sorrow and heartbreak to report that Tim has passed away today. He was surrounded by family, listening to his favourite songs. We will miss him with so greatly. We ask for privacy during this difficult time.”

Hague, a former kindergarten teacher, debuted in mixed martial arts in 2006 and made it to the UFC in 2009. He picked up a memorable victory in his UFC debut as a massive underdog against Pat Barry. Hague competed a total of five times in the UFC going 2-3. He had a record of 21–13 in MMA with eight of his loses coming by knockout or TKO. Hague made his boxing debut in 2011 before taking a five-year break to focus solely on MMA. He returned to boxing in September 2016.