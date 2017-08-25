Mayweather says he sent Malignaggi to McGregor’s camp as a spy

The Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor sideshow continues to grow heading into Saturday night’s fight.

On Thursday, video emerged of Mayweather saying that his “friend” Paulie Malignaggi acted as a spy when he agreed to be one of McGregor’s sparring partners.

WARNING: The video below contains some strong language that may be offensive to some. Viewer discretion is advised.

“Paulie has always been my friend,” said Mayweather with his arm draped around Malignaggi. “I even told my friend, my friend called me and said ‘Floyd, do you want me to go to [McGregor’s] camp?’ I said ‘Abso-f*****-lutely.'”

Malignaggi, a retired fighter who now works as a boxing analyst, trained with McGregor through part of the Irishman’s camp. He quit when photos were released of him supposedly getting knocked down by McGregor during a session, leading to their public feud.

Throughout the video, Malignaggi continued to repeat the word “suckers,” and although the UFC fighter’s name was never spoken, it became clear he was the topic at hand when Mayweather signed a newspaper featuring him and McGregor crossing out the MMA star’s face.

It’s hard to tell whether they’re just joking or not. McGregor, who has yet to make his professional boxing debut, has no film for Mayweather to study, but it could be a way to generate more hype for a fight that’s expected to set pay-per-view records.

“Me and Paulie gonna stay at the house and talk about strategy, we gonna talk about everything,” said Mayweather, who enters Saturday’s fight with a 49-0 record.