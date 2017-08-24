Report: Pair of $1M bets placed on Mayweather-McGregor fight

Bets on the anticipated boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor are gaining steam in Las Vegas, with multiple $1 million wagers being made, reports ESPN.

The MGM sportsbook took a $1-million bet on Mayweather at -550 odds from a VIP casino guest on Thursday, while William Hill’s Nevada sportsbook reported a $1.2-million wager on Mayweather at -500 odds.

“The price is skyrocketing right now,” Jay Rood, MGM vice president of race and sports, told ESPN.

The fight takes place this Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Mayweather can increase his perfect record to 50-0 if he prevails over the UFC superstar McGregor.