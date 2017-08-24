Report: Pair of $1M bets placed on Mayweather-McGregor fight

Ariel Helwani joins Tim Micallef and Donnovan Bennett to preview the fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather and go over the storylines as the fight draws near.

Bets on the anticipated boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor are gaining steam in Las Vegas, with multiple $1 million wagers being made, reports ESPN.

The MGM sportsbook took a $1-million bet on Mayweather at -550 odds from a VIP casino guest on Thursday, while William Hill’s Nevada sportsbook reported a $1.2-million wager on Mayweather at -500 odds.

“The price is skyrocketing right now,” Jay Rood, MGM vice president of race and sports, told ESPN.

The fight takes place this Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Mayweather can increase his perfect record to 50-0 if he prevails over the UFC superstar McGregor.

