Report: Pair of $1M bets placed on Mayweather-McGregor fight

Floyd Mayweather Jr. comes out of retirement to put his 49-0 unblemished record against UFC star Conor McGregor in a sanctioned boxing match. Watch it live on Sportsnet Pay-Per-View Aug. 26 at 9:00 p.m. ET.
The MGM sportsbook took a $1-million bet on Mayweather at -550 odds from a VIP casino guest on Thursday, while William Hill’s Nevada sportsbook reported a $1.2-million wager on Mayweather at -500 odds.
“The price is skyrocketing right now,” Jay Rood, MGM vice president of race and sports, told ESPN.
The fight takes place this Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Mayweather can increase his perfect record to 50-0 if he prevails over the UFC superstar McGregor.