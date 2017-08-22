Reports: Jon Jones stripped of title after failed drug test

Jon Jones tested positive for a banned substance in relation to his UFC 214 bout with Daniel Cormier and has been stripped of his light heavyweight title, according to reports by mmafighting.com and TMZ.

Jones reportedly tested positive for the steroid turinabol and has been provisionally suspended, according to sources, resulting in the title being given back to Cormier. Jones had beaten Cormier in the July 29 fight.

The 30-year-old Jones has been at the centre of much controversy in recent years. He tested positive for banned substances before UFC 200 in 2016 and was pulled from the main event. As well, he was involved in a felony hit-and-run arrest and DUI in 2012.