Canada’s Geoff Powell lays out for incredible Ultimate catch

The sports world saw a lot of terrific highlights on Saturday, but this catch made by Canadian Geoff Powell in a game of Ultimate may have topped them all.

Canada was taking on Australia at the World Games in Wroclaw, Poland, in its fourth preliminary game of the tournament when Mark Lloyd launched the disk all the way down the field towards the Australian end zone.

Powell outruns everyone, never giving up on the play before sprawling out for a one-handed grab that even Kevin Pillar would appreciate.

Have a look and see for yourself:

The score gave Canada a 12-8 lead in a game they would go on to win 13-9, giving the team a 2-2 record with one preliminary-round match remaining – against Japan (1-3) on Sunday.

A win would guarantee Canada a spot in the bronze-medal game later on Sunday, though a win coupled with a big U.S. loss to host nation Poland (currently 0-4) could open up a spot in the gold-medal final.

Regardless of what happens, Powell’s leap is unlikely to be topped as the play of the tournament.

H/T to @UltimateCanada for video of Powell’s catch.