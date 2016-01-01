Sports were part of that—Ali’s ascension to heavyweight boxing champion of the world when that title was still the greatest individual honour in sport gave him his global pedestal—but the truth is that, most of the time, sports don’t matter much. They’re useful for the parables they provide, examples of how lives might be lived and battles might be fought. The people who become great athletes (by virtue of the same kind of hard work and dedication it takes to succeed in any area of life, though almost invariably combined with winning the genetic lottery) can occasionally do remarkable things in other arenas. It’s certainly possible to build a sound value system around the principles of playing by the rules, or around the loftier goals of the Olympic movement. And no doubt sport packs an emotional punch. If you weren’t thrilled by the tale of Canada’s teen Olympic hero, Penny Oleksiak, or admiring of Sidney Crosby’s rise back from a mid-career trough to again be acknowledged the greatest hockey player in the world, or heart-warmed as the Ottawa Redblacks brought a championship to a city that’s been as snake-bitten as any—well, you must not have a pulse.

Mostly, though, sport is purely spectacle, purely diversion, purely entertainment, that temporarily blots out the complications of the real world. It gives us winners and losers and triumphs and failures and a satisfying conclusion and then on to the next game, the next season.

But in 2016, as was the case a half-century before when Ali was being stripped of his heavyweight championship, sport was also a vehicle and a platform for some larger lessons, not all of them comforting.