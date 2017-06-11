Canada sweeps podium at open water championships

CAYMAN ISLANDS, Cayman Islands – Canada won all four races on Sunday at the UANA open water championships.

Stephanie Horner and Nicholas Masse-Savard won the senior 5-kilometre races while Alex Katelnikoff and Chantal Jeffrey took the junior 2.5-kilometre races.

Horner, a three-time Olympian, battled through a kick in the face to win the women’s race. Fellow Canadian Breanne Siwicki finished third. Both will represent Canada at next month’s FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Masse-Savard also held the lead for his entire men’s race. He had to fend off Peru’s Piera Nascimento at the finish to secure gold.

Katelnikoff and teammate Raben Dommann, who finished second, led for the entirety of the 2.5-km swim.

Jeffrey touched out Peruvian Fanny Sanchez by 0.2 seconds in the junior women’s 2.5-km in a very close finish that saw Marianne Rheaume and Marit Anderson finish third and fourth.