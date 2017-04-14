Dixon has 9 points, Canada routs Sweden at World Para Hockey Championship

GANGNEUNG, Korea, Republic Of — Adam Dixon had two goals and seven assists and reached a career milestone as Canada continued to roll at the 2017 IPC World Para Hockey Championship with a 17-0 rout of Sweden on Friday.

Dixon’s offensive outburst allowed him to eclipse the 200-point mark .

"It was a pretty good game for us as a team," Dixon said. "Nobody got away from our game plan — we all stuck to the system, no one got selfish, which can happen in a high-scoring game like that."

Billy Bridges had three goals and four assists while Tyler McGregor and Liam Hickey also had hat tricks. Bryan Sholomicki scored twice while Dominic Cozzolino, Ben Delaney, Brad Bowden and Tyrone Henry had the other goals.

"We played a solid game from start to finish," Canada head coach Ken Babey said. "Our leaders showed the way by staying with the game plan after we had a big lead. It was great to see our young players gain experience and play so well."

Dominic Larocque made three saves for his second shutout of the tournament. Canada has yet to concede a goal in Gangneung.

Ulf Nilsson and Andreas Neuman combined to make 35 saves for Sweden.

Canada (3-0) met host South Korea later Friday.

This is the first world championship to take place since the International Paralympic Committee rebranded the sport from sledge hockey to para hockey in November.