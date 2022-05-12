Canada’s Bianca Andreescu advances to quarterfinals at Italian Open

Canada’s Bianca Andreescu is heading to the quarterfinals of the Italian Open.

Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., beat world No. 47 Petra Martic of Croatia 6-4, 6-4 in the round of 16 on Thursday at the clay-court event.

It marks Andreescu’s first quarterfinal appearance in her three tournaments back since returning from a six-plus-month absence from tour.

Andreescu, ranked No. 90, saved six of seven break points and converted on three of her four opportunities.

The 2019 U.S. Open champion will play the winner of a match between top seed Iga Swiatek of Poland and No. 16 seed Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in the quarterfinals.

Later Thursday, two Canadian men are in round-of-16 action.

Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime takes on American Marcos Giron and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., battles Spanish legend Rafael Nadal.