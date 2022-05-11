Canada's Bianca Andreescu wins in second round at Italian Open

Canada's Bianca Andreescu is heading to the third round of the Italian Open.

Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., beat Spain's Nuria Parrizas-Diaz 6-3, 7-6 (4) on Wednesday.

It is Andreescu's third tournament back after being away from the WTA Tour for six months.

It marks the second tournament in a row in which the 2019 U.S. Open champion has reached the third round.

Against Parrizas-Diaz, Andreescu converted on all four of her break points and saved nine of 12 against her.

Andreescu will face Croatia's Petra Martic in the round of 16.

