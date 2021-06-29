Shapovalov wins rain-delayed match in first round at Wimbledon

Canada's Denis Shapovalov celebrates winning a point against Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber. (Alastair Grant/AP)

LONDON — Canada’s Denis Shapovalov is heading to the second round at Wimbledon.

The No. 10 seed, from Richmond Hill, Ont., beat Germany’s Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 in a first-round match on Tuesday.

Shapovalov was down 6-5 in the fourth set when rain halted play for three-plus hours.

Upon their return, the Canadian was not happy with the slippery conditions of the court and went on to lose the fourth set.

But Shapovalov broke the world No. 115 to take a 4-3 lead in the fifth set, and held on from there.

Shapovalov had 79 winners, 62 more than Kohlschreiber. But the German made far fewer unforced errors (22) than the Canadian (66).

