An uncomfortable Félix Auger-Aliassime was upset in the second round of Italian Open men's singles Saturday.

The 25-year-old from Montreal, who was the fourth seed in the tournament, was ousted by unseeded Mariano Navone of Argentina 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5).

Auger-Aliassime dealt with a leg issue in the second set and struggled to even walk at times during the second-set tiebreak.

The Canadian fended off one match point, but couldn't overcome Navone, who reached the third round of an ATP Masters 1000 event for the first time.

Auger-Aliassime, who had a first-round bye, was the last Canadian to bow out of singles play at the Italian Open.