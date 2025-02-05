Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime retired from his first-round match against Italian qualifier Andrea Vavassori at the ABN Amro Open on Wednesday due to a toe injury.

Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, stopped playing after dropping a 6-4 decision in the second set. He had taken the opener 7-6 (3).

In a social media post, Auger-Aliassime said he experienced a toe problem at practice Tuesday and it bothered him again during the match.

"I’ll have it taken care of this week," he said. "I’m sad to leave a tournament that I love early, but I hope to be fresh and ready to go for Doha coming up."

The Qatar ExxonMobil Open begins Feb. 17.