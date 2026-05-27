PARIS — Iga Swiatek has improved her career record at the French Open to 42-3.

The four-time champion eliminated 35th-ranked Sara Bejlek 6-2, 6-3 to reach the third round on Wednesday.

Swiatek won Roland Garros in 2020, 2022, 2023 and 2024.

With a heat wave still a factor in Paris, seventh-seeded Elina Svitolina extended a run of solid form with a 6-0, 6-4 victory over Kaitlin Quevedo.

Svitolina is on an eight-match winning streak after raising the Italian Open trophy.

Also, 11th-seeded Belinda Bencic beat American opponent Caty McNally 6-4, 6-0.

For the fourth straight day of this year's tournament, the temperature was forecast to rise to at least 32 degrees C.