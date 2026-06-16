Top seed Alex de Minaur of Australia defeated Montreal's Gabriel Diallo 7-6 (8), 6-3 in first-round action Tuesday at the HSBC Championships.

De Minaur outlasted Diallo in a back-and-forth first-set tiebreaker, forcing the Canadian into an unforced error while serving on set point.

The Australian took control of the second set with a hard-fought break to go up 3-1.

Diallo failed to convert three game points, and de Minaur finally converted his fourth break point in a game that took 15 minutes and 25 seconds to complete.

De Minaur will next face Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., at the ATP 500 grass-court event at London's Queen's Club. Shapovalov broke a five-match losing streak with a first-round victory over Britain's Jack Pinnington Jones on Monday.