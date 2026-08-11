Belinda Bencic's run at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers has been halted by injury.
The No. 12 seed from Switzerland was forced to withdraw from her quarterfinal match against American Coco Gauff in Toronto due to a hip injury.
“I am really sorry to not be able to compete tonight," Bencic said. "This is an amazing tournament and I was really looking forward to playing in front of the great fans here in Toronto. I tried everything possible to be ready for tonight. Looking forward to being back in Toronto next time!”
Gauff will now await the winner of a match between Japan's Naomi Osaka and No. 2 seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan. That match can be seen at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sportsnet 360 and Sportsnet+.