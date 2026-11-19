TURIN, Italy — U.S. Open finalist Ben Shelton did his part. Now he needs some help from top-ranked Alexander Zverev to advance at the ATP Finals.

Shelton twice aced his way out of trouble in the first-set tiebreaker and beat Rafael Jodar 7-6 (8), 7-5 on Thursday.

If Zverev wins a set against Arthur Fils later in the final match of the group, Shelton will reach the semifinals of the elite event for the season’s top eight players.

Zverev has already advanced with two wins, while Fils is 1-1.

Fils’ only chance of advancing is by beating Zverev in straight sets.

Jodar was eliminated after losing all three of his matches.

Carlos Alcaraz has already advanced from the other group.

No matter if Shelton advances or not, having won two of his three group matches is quite an improvement compared to when he lost all three during his debut at the Finals last year.

Shelton served aces to save two set points in the tiebreaker.

Also late in the first set, a shot from Shelton clipped the net and hit Jodar in the back at the net. Jodar ended up on the ground and grasped his back when he got up but didn’t appear bothered as the match wore on. Shelton asked Jodar if he was OK and the players slapped hands.