Canada has been eliminated from the quarterfinals of the Davis Cup Final 8 after Czechia swept Tuesday's singles matches in the best-of-three tie.

Jiri Lehecka downed Félix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (4), 6-2 in a showdown of top-20 players on the ATP Tour to clinch the best-of-three tie after Tomas Machac opened with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 win over Liam Draxl.

Canada was looking for its second Davis Cup title since winning the international men's tennis tournament in 2022 with a team led by Auger-Aliassime.

Montreal's Auger-Aliassime had several chances to take control of his match with Lehecka, but the world No. 17 failed to convert any of his nine break points.

Lehecka took the opening set after setting up match point in the tiebreaker with an ace.

The Czech, ranked No. 14, took that momentum into the second set, scoring an early break to go up 2-0 and breaking again in the deciding game.

In the earlier match, Machac, ranked 59th in the world, won a clean first set in which he scored on both of his break points while defending the only one he faced.

Draxl, from Newmarket, Ont., rebounded in the second set. He overcame five aces and fought off four break points while scoring a key break to go up 4-2.

Machac wrested the momentum back in the third set, clinching the match with his fourth break in the deciding game.

Draxl entered the tie ranked 154th in the world but was a big part of Canada's qualifying win over France last month in Quebec City, beating then-No. 32 Arthur Rinderknech.

The Czech singles sweep meant a scheduled doubles match between Canada's Auger-Aliassime and Duncan Chan of Markham, Ont., and Czechia's Adam Pavlasek and Patrik Rikl wasn't needed.

Canada's team was missing Davis Cup veterans Denis Shapovalov and Gabriel Diallo, who withdrew citing injuries after first being named to the Final 8 squad.