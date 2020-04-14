Report: Trump to hold conference call with sports leaders Wednesday

U.S. President Donald Trump will hold a conference call with sports leaders on Wednesday as part of his committee to “reopen America,” Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

At a press conference earlier Tuesday, Trump announced the following sports leaders would be included on the committee, which features almost 200 bussiness leaders from across a wide range of industries:

• NBA commissioner Adam Silver

• MLB commissioner Rob Manfred

• NHL commissioner Gary Bettman

• NFL commissioner Roger Goodell

• UFC president Dana White

• PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan

• LPGA commissioner Michael Whan

• USTA chairman Patrick Galbraith

• MLS commissioner Don Garber

• WWE chairman Vince McMahon

• NASCAR vice-chairperson Lesa Kennedy

• New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft

• Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones

• Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban

“We want to get our sports back so importantly,” Trump said. “We have to get our sports back. I’m tired of watching baseball games that are 14 years old. But I haven’t actually had too much time to watch. I would say maybe I watch one batter and then I get back to work.”

Trump also held a conference call with sports leaders on April 4, where he thanked them for their roles in fighting the new coronavirus in their communities, according to Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere.

The NBA shut down its season on March 11 and the majority of sports followed suit in the days after. As of Tuesday there have been 553,822 positive cases of COVID-19 in the United States, with 21,972 deaths, according to the World Health Organization.