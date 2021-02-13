The skating stride looks smooth and precise, honed on the ice over hours, days and months. But on this sweltering summer day in Scarborough, blades have been swapped for wheels on the CCMs carrying Akil Thomas forward.

Nearby, a camera tracks his every movement as he flies up and down this suburban lane, flips a tennis ball in the air, spins and whips his stick to redirect the floating target top corner.

A crisp grey cap, sitting backwards with the brim pushed up just so, matches the T-shirt he’s donned for the occasion. Both are emblazoned with one word: “Zale,” the name of the clothing company founded by the young Los Angeles Kings prospect whose dreams extend beyond the Staples Center walls.

It’s far from the first time Thomas has had a camera on him. The duffle sitting a few feet away along the curb hints at that spotlight experience, a custom tag hanging off its side bearing Thomas’s name below the red, white and gold of Hockey Canada’s familiar logo.

If you’ve heard his name, you’ve seen the footage of the last time he and that logo went to work — of his mad dash across the blue line in the final minutes of the 2020 World Junior Championship gold-medal game. Of the feathery touch that pulled the puck just far enough away from Russian netminder Amir Miftakhov and allowed Thomas to backhand it into the cage as he tumbled to the ice. A tournament-winning, medal-clinching flurry.

This time, there’s no crowd on hand, no medals to be handed out. But the impact of this performance might be no less fundamental to who Thomas is and what he means to the hockey world. When the footage is eventually released, it’ll be backdropped not by the cacophonous din of a packed rink but by a steady beat, the relentless hum of a deep bass line and a collection of rhymes from Buffalo rappers Conway the Machine and Balistic Man.