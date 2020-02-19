3rd-seeded Christian Garin advances to Rio Open quarters

Tennis-ATP-Garin-returns-shot

Chile's Christian Garin hits a return shot. (Darren Calabrese/CP)

RIO DE JANEIRO — Third-seeded Christian Garin of Chile advanced to the Rio Open quarterfinals Wednesday, beating Argentina’s Federico Delbonis 6-4, 6-3.

Garin will face Argentina’s Federico Coria, a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 winner over Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz Garcia.

Home favourite Thiago Monteiro dropped out with a 1-6, 6-1, 6-4 loss to Hungary’s Attila Balazs.

Balazs will face Pedro Martinez Portero, a 6-1, 6-4 winner over Spanish countryman Pablo Andujar.

Top-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria will play his round of 16 match Thursday against Spain’s Jaume Munar.

More from Sportsnet
Vasek-Pospisil
Canada's Pospisil upsets Hurkacz to advance to quarters at Marseille
Canadian Press
Canada's Milos Raonic through to second round at Delray Beach Open
Canadian Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.