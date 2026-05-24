Canadian Gabriel Diallo was forced to retire at the French Open with an injury in the second set of his opening-round match against Australia’s James Duckworth.
Duckworth, the world No. 82, took the first set 6-3 in 43 minutes at Roland Garros and was leading 4-1 in the second when the 49th-ranked Diallo was forced to withdraw.
Diallo, from Montreal, entered the tournament battling lower back issues and reportedly suffered a cut to his finger on a glass bottle days before the match.
The 24-year-old Canadian stayed on serve with the 34-year-old Duckworth early in the opening set. However, Duckworth secured the critical break to go up 4-2 after forcing a backhand error from Diallo.
After serving out the set, Duckworth carried his momentum as Diallo's physical struggles continued, allowing the Australian to race to a 4-1 double-break lead before the Canadian had to retire.
Denis Shapovalov will take on Jaime Faria while Félix Auger-Aliassime goes up against Daniel Altmaier on Tuesday. On the women's side, Victoria Mboko will go up against Nikola Bartunkova on Tuesday, while Leylah Fernandez is scheduled to face Alycia Parks on Monday.