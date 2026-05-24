Canadian Gabriel Diallo was forced to retire at the French Open with an injury in the second set of his opening-round match against Australia’s James Duckworth.

Duckworth, the world No. 82, took the first set 6-3 in 43 minutes at Roland Garros and was leading 4-1 in the second when the 49th-ranked Diallo was forced to withdraw.

Diallo, from Montreal, entered the tournament battling lower back issues and reportedly suffered a cut to his finger on a glass bottle days before the match.

The 24-year-old Canadian stayed on serve with the 34-year-old Duckworth early in the opening set. However, Duckworth secured the critical break to go up 4-2 after forcing a backhand error from Diallo.

After serving out the set, Duckworth carried his momentum as Diallo's physical struggles continued, allowing the Australian to race to a 4-1 double-break lead before the Canadian had to retire.