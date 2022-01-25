Shapovalov vents at umpire during loss to Nadal: 'You guys are all corrupt'

Canada's Denis Shapovalov certainly didn't go down without a fight against one of the greatest players in tennis history.

The fiery Shapovalov wasn't shy about voicing his displeasure during and after a 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3 loss to Rafael Nadal in a classic Australian Open quarterfinal on Tuesday.

Shapovalov had social media buzzing when he expressed his anger to umpire Carlos Bernardes over what he thought was Nadal getting too much time to serve after the first set.

"You guys are all corrupt!"

"I think it's unfair how much Rafa Nadal is getting away with!"

While Shapovalov did apologize for his "corrupt" remark, he remained upset afterward about the way the match was officiated.

In particular, he wasn't happy about the time Nadal received to deal with stomach issues later in the match.

``Where is the line? I respect everything that Rafa has done and I think he's an unbelievable player. But there have got to be some boundaries, some rules set. It's just so frustrating as a player. You feel like you're not just playing against the player; you're playing against the umpires, you're playing against so much more,'' Shapovalov said.

Shapovalov spent ... some time inquiring about this during the long break.

Five sets in the heat got heated as Denis Shapovalov angrily claimed Rafael Nadal was benefiting from favoritism. Nadal, back in the #AusOpen semifinals at age 35, firmly disagreed

Denis Shapovalov upset in press about the medical + toilet break allowed for Nadal before the fifth set.

Nadal dismissed Shapovalov's argument.

Rafa Nadal responds to Shapovalov’s accusations of preferential treatment:

Shapovalov earned praise from Serena Williams' coach for his play.

