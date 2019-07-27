Basilashvili beats Zverev to reach Hamburg final

Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia returns the ball to Rafael Nadal of Spain at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Thursday, May 16, 2019. (Andrew Medichini/AP)

HAMBURG — Defending champion Nikoloz Basilashvili saved two match points to beat second-seeded Alexander Zverev on Saturday and reach the final of the Hamburg European Open.

The fourth-seeded Georgian won 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (5) after three hours and eight minutes and will face either Andrey Rublev or Pablo Carreno Busta on Sunday.

Zverev led 5-3 in the third set, much to his home crowd’s delight, before Basilashvili saved one match point with a forehand winner and the other when he sprinted to the net to swat away a forehand volley.

That was on his own serve and Basilashvili would later break Zverev and take it to the tiebreaker, where he then rallied from 5-2 down to seal his place in the final.

