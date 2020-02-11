Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime wins opening match in Rotterdam

Felix-Auger-Aliassime

Felix Auger-Aliassime (Tertius Pickard/AP)

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands — Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime has advanced to the second round of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament.

The 19-year-old from Montreal hit 16 aces in a 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 win over German Jan-Lennard Struff on Tuesday.

Auger-Aliassime, ranked 21st in the world, improved to 1-1 against the 34th-ranked Struff after losing to the German last month at the ATP Cup in Australia.

Auger-Aliassime next faces reigning tournament runner-up Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria, who upset No. 8 seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., in the first round.

Vancouver’s Vasek Pospisil is the other Canadian in the draw at the ATP Tour 500 event.

Pospisil, coming off a run to the final at an event in France last week, faces top seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the first round of the indoor hardcourt tournament on Wednesday.

