MONTE CARLO — Montreal's Félix Auger-Aliassime was knocked out in the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters on Friday, falling 6-3, 6-4 to second seed Jannik Sinner.

The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime was broken once in each set in the 92-minute clay-court match.

Auger-Aliassime was outplayed in the second-serve exchanges, winning 47 per cent of those points compared to 71 per cent for Sinner, who improved to 5-2 in their career series.

Both players finished with 23 unforced errors.

Sinner extended his ATP Masters 1000 winning streak to 20 matches, joining Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic as the only players to reach that mark.