Canada’s Raonic defeats Opelka, advances to next round at Wimbledon

Canada's Milos Raonic celebrates after beating United States' Reilly Opelka in a Men's singles match during day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 5, 2019. (Tim Ireland/AP)

Canada’s Milos Raonic is off to the round of 16 at Wimbledon.

The No. 15 seed from Thornhill, Ont., defeated American Reilly Opelka 7-6 (1), 6-2, 6-1 in a third-round match on Friday.

Raonic, the 2016 Wimbledon runner-up, hasn’t lost a set this tournament. He’ll face the winner of a match between No. 4 seed Kevin Anderson of South Africa and No. 26 Guido Pella of Argentina in the fourth round.

No. 19 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal was scheduled to face Ugo Humbert of France in a third-round match later Friday.

Two Canadian men never have advanced to the round of 16 in a Grand Slam in the same year.

