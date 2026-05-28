Felix Auger-Aliassime is moving on at Roland Garros — and, suddenly, the path to the final looks a lot more reasonable.

The Montreal native beat Argentina's Roman Andres Burruchaga 4-6, 6-0, 7-5, 6-1 in the second round of the French Open on Thursday just hours after No. 1 seed Jannik Sinner fell in a stunning upset.

Auger-Aliassime could have met Sinner, who entered Thursday's action on a 30-game winning streak, in the semifinals.

Instead, the No. 4 Canadian is now the highest-seeded player remaining on his half of the draw.

Auger-Aliassime bounced back from a shaky opening set to dominate the 68th-ranked Burruchaga in the second set. He then overcame a break to win the third and dominated the fourth to clinch his spot in the third round.

In the victory, the Canadian fired eight aces and converted seven of 10 break-point opportunities.

The 25-year-old will next face the winner of a match between American Brandon Nakashima and Luca Van Assche of France. He is one of two Canadians remaining in the French Open singles tournaments, with Victoria Mboko set to face Czechia's Katerina Siniakova in her own second-round match later Thursday.