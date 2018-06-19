Canadian Milos Raonic off to second round at Queen’s Club

Milos Raonic of Canada plays a return to Yuki Bhambri of India during their singles tennis match at the Queen's Club. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)

LONDON — Milos Raonic’s solid June continued on Tuesday at Queen’s Club.

The Canadian was up 6-1, 3-1 on India’s Yuki Bhambri before the qualifier retired in the first-round match at the grass-court event.

Raonic, of Thornhill, Ont., is coming off a run to the final at the Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart, Germany, where he lost to top-ranked Roger Federer on Sunday.

Raonic, who missed the French Open last month with an undisclosed injury, will face the winner of a match between fourth-seed David Goffin of Belgium and Feliciano Lopez of Spain in the second round.

Raonic climbed four places to No. 31 in this week’s rankings after his trip to the final in Stuttgart.

