Davis Cup: Nadal keeps Spain alive against Germany

VALENCIA, Spain — No. 1-ranked Rafael Nadal cruised to a 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 win over fourth-ranked Alexander Zverev to keep Spain alive in the Davis Cup quarterfinals against Germany on Sunday.

Nadal dominated from the start against the 20-year-old German, leaving the tie even at 2-2 ahead of the decisive match between 33rd-ranked David Ferrer and 34th-ranked Philipp Kohlschreiber later Sunday at the bull ring in Valencia.

It was the 24th straight win for Nadal since 2005, the most in Davis Cup history combining singles and doubles.

Nadal had easily defeated Kohlschreiber on Friday in what was his first match since the Australian Open in January because of a right hip injury. Zverev had given Germany a 1-0 lead by defeating Ferrer in three sets. Germany also won the doubles match on Saturday.

Spain is trying to extend its winning streak at home to 27 ties. Italy holds the Davis Cup record with a 29-tie unbeaten run at home from 1949-64. Spain hasn’t lost a tie as host since the first round in 1999 against Brazil.