The lone Canadian standing at the French Open is onto the quarterfinals.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, ranked No. 6 in the world, won his round of 16 match against Chile's Alejandro Tabilo in straight sets (6-3, 7-5, 6-1) to advance to the quarterfinals at Roland Garros for the first time in his career.

With the win, he became the first Canadian man to reach the quarterfinals in all four Grand Slams.

He last advanced to the final eight at the 2025 US Open, where he was ousted in the semifinals by Jannik Sinner.