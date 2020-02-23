Felix Auger-Aliassime loses to Tsitsipas in Open 13 Provence final

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada plays a shot against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the men's singles final of the Open 13 Provence tennis tournament. (Daniel Cole/AP)

MARSEILLE, France – Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime has dropped an ATP Tour final for the second week in a row.

The No. 7 seed from Montreal lost 6-3, 6-4 to No. 2 seed and defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the Open 13 Provence tennis tournament final on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Auger-Aliassime also lost in a tournament final last week in Rotterdam, Netherlands. He is now 0-5 in finals in his career.

The 21-year-old Tsitsipas how has five ATP singles titles on his resume.

Auger-Aliassime has now lost two in a row against Tsitsipas after winning his first five matches against the Greek player (two in the pro ranks, three as juniors).

Tsitsipas saved four of five break points and won 78 per cent of points when he got his first serve in, 11 per cent better than Auger-Aliassime.

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.