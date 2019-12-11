Former Australian Open finalist Baghdatis to coach Svitolina

Elina-Svitolina

Elina Svitolina (Andy Wong/AP)

Marcos Baghdatis, the 2006 Australian Open runner-up, is going to start helping coach top-10 player Elina Svitolina.

Baghdatis wrote Wednesday on Twitter that he was "glad to announce the next chapter of my life."

Svitolina posted the same picture he did on social media, showing the two of them and others at a tennis court.

Baghdatis played the last match of his career in July at Wimbledon, where he lost in the second round.

Svitolina, a 25-year-old from Ukraine, finished the year ranked No. 6.

She reached the semifinals of the U.S. Open before losing to Serena Williams and was the runner-up to No. 1 Ash Barty at the year-ending WTA Finals.

More from Sportsnet
Canada's Bianca Andreescu wins WTA Newcomer of the Year award
Ryan McKenna
Caroline-Wozniacki
Former No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki to retire after Australian Open
Associated Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.