Leylah Fernandez looked headed for a big-time upset at the US Open.

Instead, she fell just short.

The Canadian lost 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 on Friday to third-seeded American Jessica Pegula in the third round of the final Grand Slam of the year.

Fernandez, seeded 31st, blasted out of the gates against the hometown favourite Pegula, dominating the first set in just half an hour.

After going down a break midway through the second set, the Laval, Que., native had multiple opportunities to break back during a lengthy game immediately following, but failed to convert.

Fernandez was just 3-for-11 on break-point opportunities over the match, while Pegula made good on all three of her chances.

Pegula then won an early break against Fernandez in the final set and never looked back.

The American will next face Romania's Sorana Cirstea, the No. 16 seed who beat Italy's Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 6-3 earlier Friday.

Denis Shapovalov, the last Canadian remaining in the singles draws, will meet eighth-seeded American Ben Shelton in a third-round tilt later Friday.