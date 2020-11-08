Filip Peliwo was nervous. It was November 2019 and the start of tennis season was still a few months away, but it already loomed large in the two-time junior Grand Slam champion’s mind. He was heading into a meeting with Tennis Canada’s player liaison and vice-president of high performance, Louis Borfiga. Though the 25-year-old Peliwo had once sat atop the youth ranks and been all-but-guaranteed the organization’s full support, walking to meet Borfiga he felt his future hung in the balance.

Peliwo had called for the tête-à-tête at Tennis Canada’s Montreal offices because he needed to know where he stood, needed to know what kind of financial support he could expect in the coming season. Would the cost of a coach be covered, even if it was just a few weeks here and there? Would any of his travel or training expenses be covered? And, most importantly, would anyone be there help him chart a path forward as he sought to realize the potential he flashed not too long ago?

Peliwo knew that none of those things would come cheap. Chasing his dreams that year, he had spent somewhere between $10,000 and $20,000 more than he’d earned (even while sharing a Tennis Canada coach with compatriot Brayden Schnur) — a sum that accumulated interest in the form of anxiety, compounding with every unforced error, every point lost and every blown chance on tour. “Once you have to start thinking about money and stress out about, ‘Oh, I have to win this match in order to be able to break even this week and pay for the next week,’ it’s a lot of unnecessary pressure,” Peliwo says. “Especially once you have some matches where you should win, or you feel you should win, and you have the opportunity to close out and you don’t, and that would have been a big jump or a big help points-wise to move up, and then you’d have made more money … That’s where it starts to weigh on you and you have to try to push it aside, but it’s always in the back of your mind. So that kind of pressure, you can’t be thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, I have to win this to cover my next trip.’”